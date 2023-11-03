South Africa: Rugby World Cup Win Demonstrates Power of Transformation

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC) win has demonstrated the power of transformation.

"The Springboks are a potent symbol of just how far we have come as a people. That is why you have been so warmly embraced by South Africans of all races as their own," President Ramaphosa said.

This was the fourth victory by the Springboks for the championship. All four championships have taken place during South Africa's democratic years.

The President reflected on when former Boks captain Francois Pienaar and President Nelson Mandela lifted the Webb Ellis Cup at Ellis Park Stadium on 24 June 1995.

"Our democracy was just over one year old. South Africa had just been readmitted to World Rugby three years earlier. There was only one black player on the team, the legendary Chester Williams. It was a monumental, historic and deeply symbolic occasion. This win is also monumental," he said.

The Springboks won the 2023 RWC against New Zealand at the finals in Paris, France, on Saturday, 28 October 2023.

Welcoming the Rugby World Cup champions at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday, the President was joined by scores of Springbok supporters across different age groups and races, who filled the streets and cheered for the team.

They were in high spirits, proudly wearing their Springbok jerseys as they celebrated and chanted the names of their favourite players.

A large media contingent was also present to capture the Webb Ellis Cup parade, which kicked off in Pretoria. The world champions are embarking on a four-day Trophy Tour to major regional population centres from Thursday, with the next stop being in Johannesburg and Soweto, concluding at FNB Stadium.

"Never in the history of the Rugby World Cup has any team lifted the trophy on four occasions. Until now. In doing so, you have lifted the spirits of an entire nation and filled us with pride.

"You have united the South African people. The words 'Amabokobo', 'Go Bokke' are being shouted from the rooftops by black and white, young and old, urban and rural dwellers, in all our national languages. Over the past eight weeks, this country has been a sea of green and gold.

"People who haven't even followed rugby before or been interested in the game are now talking with confidence about scrums, rucks, drop kicks and tries," the President said.

He said the performance of the Springboks in this year's Rugby World Cup has captured people's imagination and energised them in a way not seen in a long time.

"It has reminded us that even amidst our many challenges, there is always room for optimism and hope. I have said before that we do not make light of the challenges our country faces. We certainly do not imagine that a sporting victory can or will wish them away.

"Your journey to victory in France on Saturday night was as much about our journey towards nationhood as it was about sporting excellence. It was as much about the power of transformation," said the President.

He said Amabokoboko are testament to the power of a dream.

"Every young boy and girl in this country today - whether they are black, white, Indian or coloured - now knows they don't have to be content with dreaming of becoming like you. They know they can be you," the President said.

The Springbok rugby team tour will continue in Cape Town (Friday, 3 November) and Durban (Saturday, 4 November) before concluding in the Eastern Cape (East London) on Sunday, 5 November.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi expressed gratitude to South Africans for supporting the team during the tournament.

"We, as a team, chose to dedicate this World Cup to you because you are the reason we are where we are today. Your resilient spirit, how hard you work and the things that you go through to be where you are in life.

"Your support kept us going. We are very diverse and we wanted to show that diversity is our strength in South Africa. We need to use our diversity. It is a powerful force that many countries do not have and that we can use.

"When we work together regardless of our backgrounds, we put South Africa first and work for South Africa. That is what we did. We did it by playing rugby," Kolisi said.

South African Rugby Union (SARU) President Mark Alexander said the team's victory is a testament of the unwavering support and boundless passion of the millions of South Africans who supported the team.

"Your Tik Toks, YouTube and Facebook posts celebrating the victories played a role in motivating our team as they fought brilliantly on the field. Our team has achieved a historic fourth Rugby World Cup, an epic accomplishment that could not have been possible without the dedication and commitment of our players, led by the coaching team," Alexander said.