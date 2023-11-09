Nigeria: Third Mainland Bridge Repairs to Gulp Over N21bn

9 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Adegboye

THE Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, yesterday, disclosed that the comprehensive repair works on the Third Mainland Bridge will gulp N21 billion.

Umahi said this at the flag off of the bridge alongside the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

The Minister said the cost was as a result of an expansion of the scope of work which includes complete replacement of the asphalt of the deck to the standard two inches to make motoring smoother and safer on the bridge.

He hinted that a special feature agreed with Lagos State government was the fixing of spikes on the guard railings to discourage suicidal attempts on the bridge.

According to the Minister, the repairs of the four ramps will be completed on or before December 13, adding that a break will be observed for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, while the maintenance of the carriageways will commence on the January 15.

On his part, Dr Hamzat urged to Lagos residents to be perseverant with what will just be minimal discomfort the repairs of the bridge might cause, assuring them that it was necessary for overall good of the public.

