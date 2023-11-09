Liberia: Weah Launches Door-to-Door Campaign

In an effort to foster direct interaction with his constituents and gain firsthand insights into their concerns, President George Weah has inaugurated a door-to-door campaign here, specifically in Mount Barclay, Montserrado County Electoral District#4, ahead of runoff election next Tuesday, 14 November in which he faces his main challenger, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, of the opposition Unity Party.

President Weah embarks on this grassroots campaign to establish a more intimate and unmediated connection with residents of Mount Barclay.

The initiative's primary objective is to facilitate a candid and direct dialogue between the President and his constituents, allowing them to voice their opinions and bring forth pressing issues, says ruling CDC Campaign Manager, Lenn Eugene Nagbe.

Montserrado County holds considerable electoral significance for President Weah, making it a key focus of his political agenda.

Mr. Weah received a total of 596,037 votes, equivalent to 61.5% of the votes share, in the October 10, 2017, presidential election. This resounding support secured his victory and led to his inauguration as the President of Liberia. Additionally, it's worth noting that President Weah received a higher percentage of votes in Montserrado County, compared to his opponent, Joe Boakai in the October 10, 2023, presidential election that led to a runoff.

However, Campaign Manager Nagbe reveals that the door-to-door campaign commenced here early Wednesday morning, as President Weah and his campaign team made rounds in various neighborhoods within Duport Road community before continuing to District 4, Mount Barclay.

The campaign team alone with the President then headed to Johnsonville, Nezo, before climaxing the day in Central Monrovia.

Nagbe narrates that during the engagement, the President took out opportunity to engage in conversations with local residents, listen to their concerns, and share insights into his administration's accomplishments and future plans.

Furthermore, the President's choice to engage directly with the electorate received a warm and enthusiastic reception from Duport Road and Mount Barclay residents.

He was seen exchanging handshakes, engaging in conversations, and addressing questions posed by individuals he encountered.

During a brief interview at one of the campaign stops, Nagbe explained that goal is not only to thank those who had supported the President but also to engage with those who hadn't.

He encourages all Liberians to turn out and vote in the runoff on November 14, 2023, for the candidate of their choice, urging them to vote for President Weah to continue his developmental agenda.

He at the same time emphasized that this time around, they opted for a door-to-door campaign style, focusing on direct engagement with the people.

Nagbe says the approach seeks to gather insights into the issues that concern the communities visited, noting that they had received favorable responses during previous visits to other communities.

Asked about their satisfaction with the results from the National Elections Commission (NEC), Nagbe acknowledges that they desire more despite emerging as frontrunners in the first round. Thus, they were back in the field, mobilizing people to come out and vote for President Weah to continue his developmental agenda.

Duport Road and Mount Barclay residents warmly welcome the President to their neighborhoods, highlighting their eagerness to discuss issues ranging from healthcare to education and local infrastructure.

The entire community turned out to welcome the President, with residents expressing appreciation for the personal visit. Many laud President Weah for providing free education, while pledging their support, promising to vote for a brighter future. Editing by Jonathan Browne