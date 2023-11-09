Liberia: Speaker Begins 'Operation Noah Ark'

Just days to the runoff presidential election here, House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers launches 'Operation Noah Ark' for the reelection of President George Weah in Pleebo Sodoken, Maryland County electoral district#2 which is being contested.

Speaker Chambers says reason for the operation is that the President deserves a second term mandate from the people, adding that President Weah's 2nd term is incontrovertible, irrefutable and beyond dispute.

The Speaker notes that literature in the Bible concerning the ark built by Noah was an effort to save good people on the earth, as is the case with President Weah, who he says, has taken Liberia's challenges in the ideal of the ark.

He says as was the ark was built to save good people, and the good people of Liberia will be saved by the good exemplary public policy prescriptions being continuously actionable for the betterment of Liberia and its people.

He argues that President Weah is the only one at this time who believes that this generation can strive on the conscience of posterity and do better.

Speaker Chambers made these statements in a news conference on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in his office at the Capitol.

He notes that though there are evil-doers, who are bent on creating more floods, Liberia under the CDC leadership is better prepared and has been doing everything possible to remain on the trajectory of prosperity for all Liberians.

"President Weah is a patriot, a person regarded by Africa and the world as a perfect example among the best quality of leaders and a model of excellence. We now have in our midst our son, our brother, our leader, and modern-day Noah; though evil people want to bring false floods, the ark is now being steered by modern-day Noah, George Weah", the Speaker analogizes.

He says with the help of God, Mr. Weah has constructed a highly durable ark to save the land and prevent floods.

The Maryland lawmaker, who is protesting his defeat from the 10 October election, continues that the floods of economic hardship looming over the country, the government has carried on some actions along with the President as antidotes to heal the land.

Therefore, with Weah, there will be no economic, religious or tribal floods. He assures.

The Speaker, also dubbed as the most loyal partisan of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, calls on all well-meaning people of Liberia to give President Weah the time, opportunity and space to continue sailing the ship of State to an Olympic height. - Editing by Jonathan Browne