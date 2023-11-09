Nigeria: Concerns Over Incessant Boat Mishaps On Nation's Inland Waterways

Since the start of 2023, over 250 Nigerians have died in various boat mishaps across the nation's inland waterways.

However, most death recorded in the year under review were from the northern part of the country with casualties mainly women and children who are returning from either markets or their various farmlands.

For instance, it was gathered that 15 children drowned and 25 others were missing when a boat capsized in a river in Sokoto state, northwest Nigeria, in May 2023.

Another eight persons were said to have died in an accident that occurred in Gusau, Zamfara, in May 2023. Also, in June 2023, more than 106 people were killed in the Kwara boat accident. Also, on June 26, three students from Calabar state died in a boat accident.

12 people were killed in a boat accident at a river, Kogi Kungra Kamfani, in Arikiya, Lafia LGA of Nasarawa on August 24, 2023.

Also, 15 persons were confirmed dead in Adamawa boat mishap on September 9 and another 11 died two days later.

30 persons, primarily women and children, have been confirmed dead; over 30 people were rescued in a boat accident on September 10, 2023, in the Mokwa local government area of Niger state.

Lastly, on 29th October, 2023, over 30 persons died, while 61 bodies were declared missing after a boat conveying over 100 persons across the stretch of River Benue in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state capsized.

However, stakeholders have said boat operation in the northern part of the country was still being run by locals without modern safety craft and navigational equipment.

Speaking, a maritime expert, Abraham Chukwu, said the inland waterways in the northern flanks have so many obstructions such as rocks, water weeds and other submerged woods that are causing accidents.

"In Northern Nigeria, the waterways have many obstructions, such as rocks, water weeds, semi submerged woods (resulted from sliding bank vegetation) and flooding and the effect of dams.

Abraham also bemoaned absence of Non Governmental Organization (NGO), and private sector involvement in promoting safety in the northern part of the country.

"The northern part of the country is lacking in the involvements of private sector backed NGOs, boating safety promoters, inadequate functional terminals, boat maintenance facilities, lacking navigable channels and boating operation. Also, boat operation is still run by locals without modern safety equipment," he said Also speaking, an analyst, Umar Abubakar, pointed out that boat accidents occur in other countries as well.

He urged the federal, state, and local governments to upgrade safety regulations to make water transportation modern, safer, and more reliable.

He added that the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and counterpart regulatory bodies in the 36 states should update law enforcement and infrastructure.