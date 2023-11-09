Nigeria: 2 Days to Governorship Poll... Labour Bans Flights to Imo, Blacklists Uzodimma

The feud between organised labour and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has taken a turn for the worse as trade unions in the aviation sector yesterday directed the withdrawal of all flights to Owerri, Imo State, from all airports in Nigeria.

They also declared Governor Hope Uzodimma persona non grata in all airports, which means the governor has been banned from entering any airport nationwide.

This is in response to the directive of the labour centres, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), following last week's brutalisation of the NLC President Joe Ajaero in Owerri.

The aviation unions, including the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), said this in a joint statement by their general secretaries, including Comrades Ocheme Aba, NUATE; Frances Akinjole, ATSSSAN; Abdul Rasaq Saidu, ANAP and Umoh Ofonime, NAAPE.

The statement read: "Following the escalation of the imbroglio created by the mayhem unleashed on workers by the Imo State Government of Hope Uzodimma and continued insensitivity of the government over the matter; and in compliance with the directive of the joint NEC session of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), the above named unions, being affiliates of NLC and TUC, hereby direct all aviation workers (both public and private) to withdraw all services to all Owerri flights (inwards and outwards) from any airport in Nigeria with effect from midnight of 08/11/2023 (today).

"In addition, the person of Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State is hereby declared persona non grata at all airports in Nigeria until he purges himself of bestial tendencies. Our unions will make further efforts through our international affiliations to blacklist Hope Uzodimma worldwide."

The statement further directed all aviation workers in Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, to stay at home with effect from midnight today (08/11/2023) as directed by NLC and TUC.

It said state councils and all branches of the unions will meet today at 5pm in Lagos and Abuja to agree on modalities for carrying out the above directives. The meeting in Lagos will hold at NUATE Secretariat, while that of Abuja will be at GAT (pilgrims' terminal).

"By this notice, the airports' managements, airlines operating into and out of Owerri, intending airport passengers into and out of Owerri, and the general public are hereby advised about this situation so as to be forewarned," the unions stated, adding that the strike is indefinite until otherwise directed by the NLC and TUC.

In his reaction, the Imo State commissioner for information and strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, said the state government was studying the development with a view to taking the appropriate approach.

He, however, submitted that as a responsible and responsive government, the state administration believes that to dialogue is much better than to war.

According to him, all necessary steps will be applied to find a lasting solution to the face-off.

9 Electoral Commissioners, 84 Police Chiefs In Owerri for Election

Meanwhile, ahead of this weekend's state governorship election in Imo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed nine state resident electoral commissioners (REWCs) for the polls.

INEC national commissioner for South East, Kenneth Ukeagu, disclosed that the nine RECs will superintend over the 27 local government areas of Imo State.

Ukeagu told stakeholders drawn from political parties that the nine state RECs had already arrived in Imo and each REC will supervise three local government areas for effectiveness.

He assured of credible polls even as he called on people to come out and vote for their preferred candidate.

APC, LP, PDP Flag Bearers Fail To Sign Peace Pact

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Athan Achonu of the Labour Party and Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday failed to sign the peace accord for the Saturday polls in Owerri.

The National Peace Committee organised the signing of the accord to get the candidates and their supporters to uphold safety irrespective of the election outcome.

Though Anyanwu of the PDP was in attendance, he rushed out to attend to an emergency before the signing process, while Uzodimma and Achonu were absent.

The deputy inspector-general of police, Mr Frank Mba said the event was a huge success as every political party was represented by the state chairman, and some governorship candidates.

The chairman of the event and former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Martin Luther Agwai (retd) stated that the National Peace Committee had worked hard to ensure peace and security of people since 2015 till date, saying Imo polls will be peaceful.

Mba said there was massive deployment of security operatives across the state, for both covert and overt operations.

Mba said the police had done massive deployment to take care of the fears of the people and instill confidence patrol, adding that there will be no avenue to allow for violent polls.

Already, the police spokesperson for Imo State Command, Henry Okoye, had disclosed that the Inspector General of Police had deployed 15 commissioners of police and deputy inspector-general of police for the election, among others.

NSCDC Deploys 4,650 Personnel, Sniffer Dogs

On its part, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said 4,650 personnel as well as sniffer dogs have been deployed for the November 11 governorship election in Imo.

The commandant of the NSCDC in Imo, Mr Matthew Ovye, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Owerri, yesterday.

Ovye said that 1,650 personnel were drawn from the Imo command with an additional 3,000 personnel redeployed to the state for the purpose of the election.

He restated the commitment of NSCDC to ensure the protection of critical national assets and government infrastructure as well as election materials, corps members on election duty, staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the electorate.

Already, according to him, the Corps Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Audi had warned those planning to disrupt peace in the state on election day to desist.

"We will match violence for violence. We are combat ready and crack ready and we will synergise with the police in providing security ", he said.

Ovye warned NSCDC personnel to ensure neutrality during election duty and remain apolitical, professional and accessible to the electorate adding that punitive measures would be taken against anyone found wanting.

Candidates Sign Peace Deal In Bayelsa, Kogi

The Kogi State governorship candidates, their political parties and other stakeholders have signed a peace accord and pledged to ensure a violence-free and fair election.

The accord was signed yesterday in Lokoja at a ceremony organised by the National Peace Committee in conjunction with the Kukah Centre, which was funded by the European Union (EU).

In his remarks, the chairman of National Peace Committee, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, who was represented by John Cardinal Onaiyekan, said election is not a do or die affair, stressing that politicians should ensure they conduct themselves for a smooth vote process.

His words, "Whatever happens, democracy is better than dictatorship. I want to appreciate all the political parties that are present here. We were afraid that nobody would honour this peace accord.

"The reason is that people have lost trust and they are in despair. There is despondency across the land. People don't trust institutions. You have come out and supported us for this great course.

"We are highly grateful to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies for all the support and partnership we have received over the years".

In his remarks, Governor Yahaya Bello, who was represented by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Deedat Ozigi lauded the Kukah centre for their service to humanity.

Governor Bello said his administration has the interest in securing all citizens of Kogi State, stressing that the platform will help in assisting the state in maintaining peace and fighting insecurities.

Present at the ceremony were the governorship candidates of APC, Ahmed Usman Ododo; Action Alliance (AA), Olayinka Braimoh and others.

In Bayelsa State, political parties and their governorship candidates also signed the national peace accord, with a promise to ensure a peaceful process before, during and after election.

The candidates of the ruling PDP, Senator Douye Diri; All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva, Action Peoples Party (APP), Mrs. Kemolayefa Mercy Ogege, National Rescue Movement (NRM), Micha Akim and eleven others, signed the peace accord at the Lady Diama Memorial Event Centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The Labour Party (LP), Engr. Udengs Eradiri was absent during the signing of the peace pact organised by the National Peace Committee, headed by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, retd, in conjunction with the Kukah Centre.

In his opening address, the Convener of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, said the event should be a celebration of who we are and our trust in democracy.

He said, "Bayelsa is not a very big state. Bayelsa is a community, eating almost the same food, with the same traditional dances, the same language and almost the same culture.

"Our prayer and our hope is that this election will go on peacefully. We have heard it being said even by the politicians themselves. Please I want to add my voice: vote to stay alive, vote to see a great Bayelsa, vote to see a great Nigeria."

In an interview, Governor Douye Diri said Nigerians are beginning to see the Peace Accord as an election ritual, adding that a lot of politicians do not keep to its dictates.

"So, it is just a ritual; we come and sign and then the bad politicians amongst us will continue the violence; I have just been informed that the former governor of the state has accused me, Governor Douye Diri, of stockpiling arms in Kolokuma/Opokuma."