Nigeria: Govt, U.S. Firm Seal Deal On Renewable Energy

9 November 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Federal Government has partnered with a United States based firm, Hecate Global Renewables to develop a sustainable renewable energy sector in the country.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji disclosed this on Wednesday when a delegation from Hecate Global paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Nnaji said the partnership with Hecate and other renewable energy companies would boost the country's quest for industrialization, job creation and the desired economic boom.

According to the minister, partnering with the US form is timely and in line with Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

He said FG believed that completing various renewable energy projects in the country would improve power generation.

Speaking, the Director-General, Energy Commission of Nigeria, (ECN) Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi said that the International Renewable Energy Agency has conducted some studies on Solar Energy which will enhance climate change mitigation of greenhouse gasses as well as improve the health of humanity.

Earlier, Hecate's Head of Business Development, Sub-Saharan Africa, Ms. Catharine Jimmy Mfere, said the company is one of North America's largest renewable energy generation and Battery Storage projects that develop, build, own and operate in portfolio utility-scale green generation.

She further stated that their main aim in coming to Nigeria is to collaborate with the Ministry and work together in order to manage the energy sector to a world standard.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.