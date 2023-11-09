Nigeria: Govt, U.S. Firm Seal Deal On Renewable Energy

The Federal Government has partnered with a United States based firm, Hecate Global Renewables to develop a sustainable renewable energy sector in the country.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji disclosed this on Wednesday when a delegation from Hecate Global paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Nnaji said the partnership with Hecate and other renewable energy companies would boost the country's quest for industrialization, job creation and the desired economic boom.

According to the minister, partnering with the US form is timely and in line with Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

He said FG believed that completing various renewable energy projects in the country would improve power generation.

Speaking, the Director-General, Energy Commission of Nigeria, (ECN) Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi said that the International Renewable Energy Agency has conducted some studies on Solar Energy which will enhance climate change mitigation of greenhouse gasses as well as improve the health of humanity.

Earlier, Hecate's Head of Business Development, Sub-Saharan Africa, Ms. Catharine Jimmy Mfere, said the company is one of North America's largest renewable energy generation and Battery Storage projects that develop, build, own and operate in portfolio utility-scale green generation.

She further stated that their main aim in coming to Nigeria is to collaborate with the Ministry and work together in order to manage the energy sector to a world standard.