Liberia: Appleton Endorses Boakai

Third-placed opposition presidential candidate Mr. Edward Appleton, Jr., and his Grassroots Development Movement (GDM) have endorsed Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai's presidential bid in the 14 November 2023 run-off.

Mr. Appleton obtained 40,271 of the total votes cast or 2.20 percent in the 10 October 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

GDM's endorsement program for Amb. Boakai was held Tuesday, 7 November 2023 at the GDM headquarters in Congo Town.

The program attracted supporters from GDM, Boakai's Unity Party, and other supporters and well-wishers.

In the first round of the elections, 19 presidential candidates challenged incumbent President George Manneh Weah for the nation's highest seat.

Mr. Weah obtained 804,087 votes, constituting 43.83 percent, followed by Amb. Boakai with 796,961 votes, constituting 43.44 percent.

Most of the candidates could not secure one percent of the total votes cast, besides Appleton's two percent and three other candidates who managed to have just about one percent each.

Weah and Boakai will meet in a run-off next week on Tuesday, their second in such a battle.

Reading the endorsement statement, Mr. Appleton said his party has decided to endorse Amb. Boakai and the entire Rescue Team because they believe he has the blueprint to transform and develop Liberians from poverty and corruption.

He stated that GDM's decision was overwhelmingly endorsed by the party's Executive Council as well as partisans.

"The decision to endorse is from the belly of the GDM. We voted and after our votes, 70% of the votes went in favor of the Unity Party. In other words, the party voted unanimously for the UP," said Mr. Appleton.

"And so, as a leader who believes in democratic principles and equal participation, I posed no objection to the decision," Mr. Appleton explained.

He noted that based upon the decision, all members and partisans of GDM have decided to join hands with the UP and ensure that Amb. Boakai became the leader of Liberia.

"Finally, we want to officially endorse and pledge our support to Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Senator Jeremiah K. Kun as President and Vice President in the run-off election," Appleton announced.

He also called on all GDM officials, members, and partisans to go all out and continue the "Jehovah's Witness" campaign to ensure that they rescue the country.

Responding to the endorsement, Amb. Boakai expressed thanks and appreciation to Mr. Appleton and the entire GDM, describing the endorsement as timely and welcoming.

According to Amb. Boakai, there is no better time to join hands and rescue Liberia and Liberians than now, adding that Liberians have become an international laughingstock and an example of corruption.

"I want to thank you for taking this wise decision. There is no better time to join hands and rescue our country than now," said Amb. Boakai.

"We have seen a lot happening in our country. We have seen bad governance, corruption, abuse of the rule of law, extra-judicial killing, and above all there is no hope and future for our children under this government," the opposition leader added.

He assured that his leadership will make the Weah regime account for what it is doing to the Liberian people, especially the alleged corruption.