African Champions, Senegal Unveil FIFA U-17 World Cup Squad

8 November 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Reigning champions of the TotalEnergies CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal have unveiled their squad of 21 set to represent the Cubs of Teranga at the FIFA U17 World Cup Indonesia 2023TM.

The squad goes into the global competition as strong contenders to fly the African flag along with Mali, Burkina Faso and Morocco.

The Senegalese squad is led by Amara Diouf, captain of the team and top goal scorer at the TotalEnergies U17 AFCON, Algeria 2023, while the last line of defense is headlined by shot-stopper, Serigne Diouf.

They will unfortunately will be without midfield star, Abdou Aziz Fall who is nursing an injury along with Diambars Traore.

The squad enjoyed good preparations in Turkey where they recorded two victories and a draw in local friendlies.

Senegal Squad:

Goalkeepers

Sérigné Diouf (Football Generation)

Macoura Mboup (Football Generation)

Cheick Bamba Fall (Diambars FC)

Defenders

Serigne Fallou Diouf (Football Generation)

Mamadou Aliou Diallo (Diambars Fc)

Guy Félix Lima (Afat Thiès)

Ibrahima Diallo (Football Generation)

Boubacar Sadio Ba (Etoile Lusitana)

Chérif kéba Niabaly (Océan FC)

Alpha Amadou Touré (Football Generation)

Midfielders

Pierre Antoine Diatta Dorival (Dakar Sacré Coeur)

Papa Daouda Diong (AF Darou Salam)

Sérigné Saliou Fall (Football Generation)

Mamadou Lamine Sadio (Environment Football)

Mamadou Gning (Hope of Guédiawaye)

Attackers

Idrissa Gueye (Football Generation)

Omar Sall (Environment Football)

Yaya Dieme (Diambars FC)

Amara Diouf (Football Generation)

Mamadou Sawane (AFAT Thiès)

Clayton Silverio Diandy (Espoir de Guédiawaye)

Senegal's Fixtures:

11 November: Argentina vs Senegal (19h00 Local Time, Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung)

14 November: Senegal vs Poland (16h00 Local Time, Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung)

17 November: Senegal vs Japan (16h00 Local Time, Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung)

