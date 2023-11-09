Nigeria: FAAN Takes Over Operations of Bauchi Airport

9 November 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has taken over the operations and running of the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Kabiru Yusuf Mohammed, disclosed this to journalists in Bauchi shortly after a meeting with the deputy governor of the state, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, at the Council Chambers, Government House Bauchi.

Mohammed explained that Bauchi has done creditably well in constructing a befitting airport of international standard which provides easy access to prospective air passengers from not just the state but the northeast in general.

Mohammed said the takeover of the facility will open up tourist sites in the state to international visitors which will also mean a unilateral development for other sectors of the economy of the state.

"Over the years, the airport has been operated in a joint effort between FAAN and Bauchi State government. However, in May this year, the state agreed to cede the facility to FAAN," he said.

Responding, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who was represented by his deputy, Auwal Mohammed Jatau, said the deal has been completed and the facility now fully handed over to the federal government.

