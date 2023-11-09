Liberia: IWL Dialogues With 40 Political Parties On Camping Finance Regulations

Integrity Watch Liberia has kicked off a two-day dialogue on campaign finance regulations with over 40 political parties across the country.

The initiative is being undertaken as a frantic effort to help political parties come in compliance with election laws, including the strengthening and enhancement of political accountability.

Integrity Watch Liberia (IWL) is a national civil society organization with the aim to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in governments and the private sector at large.

On Wednesday, 8 November 2023, IWL Executive Director Mr. Harold Aidoo said there has been a series of discussions bordering on challenges faced in abiding by the political campaign finance regulations.

"We hope that this training will serve as another enforcement to enhancing your capacity as political parties," Mr. Aidoo said at the start of the program on iCampus in Central Monrovia.

He expressed hope that the training will enhance parties' capacities to know what the regulations say and how to fill many of the financial forms that are supposed to be submitted in compliance with the laws.

Mr. Aidoo expressed excitement over the receptive participation of the invited political parties to ensure that they all follow the political campaign finance regulations during election seasons across the country and promote transparency and accountability.

The renowned civil society actor also emphasized that it is his expectation that the two-day training will serve as an important platform where many will know how to fill out many of the financial forms and the requirements expected of all political parties in the country.

The IWL Executive Director also thanked the participants for their commitment in the process and expressed optimism that the gathering will yield a fruitful result.

According to him, the training is being facilitated by well-trained financial experts who are determined to broaden the scope of the parties' officials attending the event and put into practice the knowledge gained.

"Even though the elections are not yet over ..., we're hoping that the knowledge will help to strengthen our political institutions so that we can conform and comply with many of the laws and regulations that are governing how political parties are supposed to perform in terms of their finances and their reporting requirements," Mr. Aidoo stressed.

Day one of the dialogue focused on a series of topics, some of which include introduction to campaign finance regulations, its objectives, key principles of campaign finance regulations, and overview of constitutional provision of campaign finance regulations, among others.