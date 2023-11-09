Africa: Sundowns Through to CAF Women's Champions League Semi-Finals

8 November 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mamelodi Sundowns 1 - 0 SC Casablanca

Goal: Melinda Kgadiete 42nd

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the semi-finals of the CAF Women's Champions League, Cote d'Ivoire 2023.

The competitions' inaugural champions secured their place in the last four on Wednesday evening after a narrow 1-0 win over SC Casablanca in a Group A match played at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo.

A solitary strike by forward, Melinda Kgadiete who headed home a delightful cross by Lebohang Ramalepe saw the South Africans maintain their favourite tag with a qualification to the next round with a game to spare.

Not all is lost for SC Casablanca who travel to San Pedro for their final match against JKT Queens who are high in confidence following their 2-1 win over hosts, Athletic Abidjan in the earlier fixture.

Reactions:

Mehdi El Quichori - SC Casablanca coach

"The girls are upset. We will go to San Pedro to qualify because these players deserve to continue the playing in this competition. In the second half, we still stood up to Sundowns, which shows that we are a capable side".

Jerry Tshabalala - Mamelodi Sundowns coach

"For the third match, we will look at reviewing our squad to see which girls are fit and in good shape to help us finish strong."

Imane Abdelhad - SC Casablanca goalkeeper

"We are going to play our final group match against JKT. This defeat has not affected our morale. On the contrary, we are more motivated than ever."

