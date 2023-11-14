Ghana Striker Dies After Collapsing On Pitch

Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena died after collapsing on the pitch during a league game for his club Egnatia in Albania on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who is the top scorer in the Albanian top division, was pictured being attended to by medical personnel on the pitch after players from both teams surrounded him.

"Despite the immediate intervention of specialist doctors he unfortunately passed away," the Albanian Football Federation (AFL) said in a statement.

"The AFL expresses its deepest condolences to the Dwamena family and the Egnatia club for this great loss that has shocked the entire Albanian football community."

According to BBC Sport Africa, the player had an automatic defibrillator implanted following a heart operation after previously collapsing during a cup match in 2021.

Dwamena made nine appearances for his country and was close to a move to Brighton in the Premier League in 2017.

The move to England was not possible after he was unable to pass his medical. However, Dwamena still went on to represent the likes of Real Zaragoza and Levante in Spain's La Liga.

"On behalf of Levante, we would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of our former player, Raphael Dwamena," the club said in a statement.

All matches in Albania this week have been postponed.