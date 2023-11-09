Africa: JKT Queens Stun Hosts, Athletico Abidjan in Korhogo

JKT Queens did the unthinkable on Wednesday evening after coming back from a goal down to stun host club, Athletico Abidjan in the second round of Group A fixtures in the CAF Women's Champions League played at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo.

With both sides desperate for maximum points after the hosts drew against SC Casablanca, while the Tanzanians lost against Mamelodi Sundowns, it was a must win clash for both sides.

Sandrine Niamien fired the hosts into the lead in the 33rd minute for a confidence boosting lead ahead of the break.

However, a tactical change by coach Esther Chabruma completely changed the complexion of the game with the bringing on of fresh legs.

Coming back from the break, the troublesome Winifreda Gerald, who came on as a substitute levelled matters in the 66th minute with a clinical finish before Alia Salum, another second half substitute, stunned the hosts with a 85th minute goal to give her side the much needed victory.

Coach's Reactions:

Athlético d'Abidjan Coach - Lancina Dao

"To win, we need key elements of football and It must be noted that we unfortunately do not have them, which is something we need to work on. We will stay positive and continue to work to get a result in the next match."

JKT Queens - Esther F. Chaburuma

"At half-time, we noticed the defensive shortcomings of our opponent which were mainly in the physical aspect. We brought in two fast players, which allowed us to keep the ball and above all, press forward. We will recover well ahead of the last game in order to secure our qualification in the next match.