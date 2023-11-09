Nigeria: 'Every Week Na Complain', Davido Calls Out Man United After Shocking Defeat to Copenhagen

9 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has called out Manchester United following their shocking 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen in Wednesday's Champions League fixture.

Recall Copenhagen pulled a staggering comeback to defeat 10-man United 4-3 to make difficult the chances of the Red Devils making it to the next round.

Reacting to the English side loss despite having an early lead, Davido noted that though he doesn't follow football, Erik ten Hag's men could have done better.

According to the singer, Manchester United and their fans complain every week, which is now becoming worrisome.

On his X handle, he wrote, "I don't watch ball like that ... but come Wetin Man U do so?? Every week una dey complain. Enlighten me pls."

