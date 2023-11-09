Africa: Third Session of Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution

7 November 2023
United Nations Environment Program (Nairobi)
press release

The third session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment (INC-3), is scheduled to take place from 13 to 19 November 2023 at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

The session will be preceded by regional consultations on 12 November 2023. Also, as decided by the Committee at its second session, a preparatory one-day meeting will take place on 11 November 2023, at the same venue.

As of 1 October 2023, the zero draft text of the international legally binding instrument, prepared by the Chair of the INC, with the support of the Secretariat, is available here in the six UN official languages.

