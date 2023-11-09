Nigeria: Supplementary Budget Is Bold Response to Economic Challenges, Govt Replies Obi

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the 2023 supplementary budget signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 is not insensitive, but rather a bold and pragmatic response to the pressing and economic challenges Nigeria currently faces.

The Minister urged the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party to take the time and effort to acquaint himself with the details of the N2.17 trillion 2023 Supplementary Budget, which includes allocations for essential sectors: security, agriculture and food security, works and housing, wage increase for workers, student loan scheme and social safety nets, among others, all aimed at strengthening the country's economic foundations and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

"The broad provisions in the supplementary budget is a reflection of President Tinubu's strong desire and eagerness to support the vital functions of government, address urgent security needs, and fast-track the country's recovery process from the economic impact occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy," said Idris.

Idris urged the political opposition to be informed and balanced in the exercise of their right to differing opinions and refrain from misrepresentation of facts for political gains, explaining that the supplementary budget was derived from the active engagement and consultation with relevant stakeholders who ensured that the budgetary provisions aligned with the needs and expectations of Nigerians.

Idris emphasized that, in line with President Tinubu's inclination to accountability and transparency in government expenditure, all items in the supplementary budget have been meticulously scrutinised to ensure efficient utilisation of public funds.