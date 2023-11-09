Nigeria Attains 27.9% Female Participation in Peacekeeping

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has disclosed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has recorded 27.9 percent female participation in peacekeeping operations.

This is against the 17 percent benchmark stipulated by the United Nations for gender mainstreaming.

General Musa stated this in his welcome address at the Defence Headquarters Gender Mainstreaming Conference 2023 with the theme "Building capacity through gender mainstreaming to meet security challenges."

Details later...