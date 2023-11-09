Ghana: MoYS, NSS Sign Pact

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS), have launched the 'Sports Support Module' that will allow service personnel to be deployed to sports federations to support their growth.

The move is aimed at improving human resource capabilities of the federations which are to tap the resource of personnel trained in marketing, branding and promotion, among others.

To formalise the partnership, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Accra last week.

Major stakeholders including the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) were present at the launch.

Delivering a speech, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, said the initiative was to empower young talent,instill in them a sense of civic responsibility and foster their active participation in sports.

He said signing the MoU signified the beginning of a new chapter in the advancement of Ghana's sports sector as service persons were deployed to key sports organisations including the GFA, GHALCA, Premier League and lower division clubs, the NPC as well as the Local Organising Committee of the 13th African Games.

"These dedicated personnel would contribute their skills and expertise in areas such as marketing, physiotherapy, finance, social media, content creation among others," he stated.

The aim, he said, was to synergise academic knowledge with practical experience to enhance the positioning, promotion and branding of clubs and federations, and enabling them to compete on the global scale.

The initiative, he said, would unlock the potential of the youth, harness their talents and propel Ghana to new heights in the world of sports.

The Executive Director of the NSS, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, added that it was important for the outfit to assist in sports development with national service.

"We realised sports is an area key to the development of the country. Hence the need to pay attention to that area and take part in its development," he stated.

The GHALCA President, Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, saidthe sports sector would benefit from the intervention as it tends to make them richer in human resources.

"Accountants, Marketers and all, would help us get the manpower to grow. The intervention would open doors for young people to get into the sports sector. With thousands of personnel to be deployed, they would bring quality service to the clubs. We are not going to waste this opportunity," he stated.

Other dignitaries that lauded the initiative were the President of the African Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen, GOC President,Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, and the Director General of the National Sports Authority,Prof. Peter Twumasi.