Ghana: NPP Decides - I'll Be My Own Man in Govt ...Vice President Declares As He Picks Up Baton to Lead NPP

Vice President and newly elected presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said if given the opportunity at the general elections in 2024, he would govern as his "own man."

"I have my own vision and my own priorities. Given the opportunity by you the people of Ghana to lead, I shall govern as my own man with guidance from Almighty God.

"My vision is to build an inclusive, food self-sufficient, date-driven and systems based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution to solve our problems and also usher in a golden age of benefits from our natural resources," Dr Bawumia outlined.

He made this known in his inaugural victory speech after winning the ticket to contest as the NPP's presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

Dr Bawumia won the keenly contested election after polling 118,210 of the 192,446 valid votes cast, representing 61.47 per cent to beat his contenders, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Agriculture and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong.

The Vice President said he wished to lead a country that improves and unleashes the talent of its youth and offers good jobs with good pay, and sustainable growth with macro-economic discipline.

According to him, if the talents of the youth in the areas of technology, robotics, entrepreneurship and sports among other areas are brought together, "we will surely build a mighty nation."

In this regard, Dr Bawumia extended invitation to the youth to join him in his journey of great possibilities.

"I have a plan for you. I am encouraged by the ingenuity and the can-do spirit of the Ghanaian youth, the tireless efforts of our farmers, the bravery of our fishermen and women, the business acumen of our mothers and sisters in the markets," he stated.

His election, he said should banish the decades old propaganda by their political opponents that the NPP is not inclusive.

"With this resounding victory, the NPP is sending an invitation to the men and women in Ga Mashie to join us in this journey of possibilities. The NPP has a place for you.

"To our men and women in our Zongos scattered across the 16 regions of Ghana, I say to you that in the NPP, it is possible to rise to the top. I invite you to join us in this journey of possibilities. The NPP has a place for you.

"To the people of the Volta and Oti Regions, you have long doubted if you will have a place in the NPP. You have been answered today. I invite you to join us in this journey of possibilities. The NPP has a place for you.

"To the people of the North, we have often been told that the NPP is not our political home. Today, the delegates have demonstrated absolute confidence in us. I invite you to join us in this journey of possibilities. The NPP has a place for you."

Given the opportunity, Dr Bawumia said he would serve as a leader of a united Ghana regardless of background, circumstances or socio-economic status.