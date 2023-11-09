Ghana: Asantehene Spearheads Project to Revamp KATH Blocks

Kumasi — The main blocks of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), popularly called "GEE", are to be renovated at a cost of $10million.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, is spearheading the project as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of his ascension to the golden stool.

With about 1,200 beds, the A-D blocks, since their construction in 1955, have never seen any renovation, impacting adversely on quality of in-patient care.

At a press briefing on in Kumasi on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the KATH, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, said the Asantehene would officially launch a programme this month, to raise funds from individuals and corporate organisations, towards the renovation of the facility.

The CEO said there was need for a major renovation of the blocks, to repair leakages, hanging cables, loose and falling plumbing pipes and peeling floors.

Prof. Addai-Mensah said the hospital was the only referral facility in the middle and northern parts of Ghana, serving all the 16 regions, and other West African countries.

Prof. Addai-Mensah indicated that the routine repairs that had taken place were not enough compared to the deterioration that the blocks had undergone over the 70 years.

He said that the hospital's management was committed to ensuring that the facility acquired acceptable standards.

Ashanti Regional Engineer of the Public Works Department, Kojo Darko Asante, showed journalists a video footage of the deterioration of the hospital wards.

He said after a painstaking assessment of the situation, there was the need for a major renovation of the block, to transform the hospital into a world class facility.

Mr Asante said apart from leakages, exposed electrical wires, poor plumbing and tiling the hospital lacked other equipment and items.

He said the wards lacked fire detection and fighting devices, good sewerage water treatment systems and lightning protection systems to protect sensitive machines and equipment.

Mr Samuel Adu Boakye, Chairman of the 'Heal Komfo Anokye' project committee, said apart from the Asantehene's contributions towards the project, the committee would rely on individuals and corporate bodies, both home and abroad to fund the project.