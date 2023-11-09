Ghana: NPP Decides - It's Dr Bawumia!!... As Flagbearer of NPP for 2024 General Election

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was on Saturday elected as the flagbearer to contest on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential election.

He polled 118,210 of the 192,446 valid votes cast, representing 61.47 to beat his closest contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in the keenly contested election.

Mr Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, garnered 71,996 votes, representing 37.41 per cent ahead of two other contenders, former Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, 1,459 votes, translating into 0.76 per cent and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, 781 votes representing 0.41 per cent.

A total of 193,346 votes were cast, 900 were rejected.

The contest, dubbed "the showdown", was the second and final phase of the election of the flagbearer for the party for next year's crucial election.

Dr Bawumia, adorned in a white smock with a touch of red and blue to depict the NPP colours, came into the contest having emerged atop the earlier contest with 71.8 per cent of the over 900 valid votes cast.

In a victory speech after taking the baton from the president, Dr Bawumia, extended an invitation to his colleague candidates to join him in breaking the eight-year governance cycle of the country.

Pledging his support to the cause of the party in next year's election, Kennedy Agyapong said he accepted the outcome of the polls as free, fair and transparent.

"We are going to work tirelessly to break the eight. We should put everything behind us and let us unite this party, with unity I believe we can break the eight that is all I have been preaching for. We have to come together and give the NDC a showdown."

Dr Akoto and Mr Adai-Nimoh also committed to work together to ensure the party delivered victory in 2024.

It was an interesting contest in the regions.

Lawrence Markwei reports from Ho that Mr Agyapong emerged the winner in the Volta Region with a vote of 5,858 votes against Dr Bawumia's 4,984.

Out of the 18 constituencies serving as polling station centres, Mr Agyapong won 12 of them marginally with Dr Bawumia winning six with also lower margins.

Dr Afriyie Akoto had 155 votes to take the 3rd position with Mr Nimoh taking the 4th position with 66 votes.

Total valid votes cast was 11,015 with 147 rejected leaving the total votes cast at 11,156.

From Bolgatanga, Francis Dabre Dabang reports that Vice President Bawumia garnered 5,218 votes representing 68.53 per cent, to beat to second place, his closest contender Mr Agyapong, who had a total of 2,111 votes, representing 27.73 per cent.

The two other contestants; Dr Akoto, and Mr Addai-Nimoh, polled 190 and 95 votes representing 2.49 per cent and 1.25 per cent , respectively.

From Cape Coast David O. Yarboi-Tetteh reports that, Mr Agyapong polled 10, 828 votes with Dr Bawumia securing 6,159 votes while the other candidates Dr Akoto and Addai-Nimoh had 47 and 38 votes respectively.

At the constituency level, Mr Agyepong performance at Assin Central demonstrates his influence in the area by garnering 491 votes with Dr Bawumia obtaining 16 votes.

Clement Adzei Boye, Takoradi reports that Dr Bawumia claimed 7,465 votes whiles Mr Agyapong received 4,899 votes, out of the total votes of 12, 498, during the NPP polls held in the 17 constituencies in the Western Region, on Saturday.

Dr Akoto had 91 and Mr Addai- Nimoh got 43 votes.

Yahaya Nuhu Nadaa, Tamale, also reports that the Northern Regional Research Officer of New Patriotic Party NPP, Dr Fusheini Bawa Zakaria Kpana, described the Presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as peaceful elections in the region.

According to him, voting started in all the constituencies at exactly 7a.m. without any hitches.

Samuel Agbewode reports from the Oti Regional capital Dambai that the Vice President, Dr Bawumia has won the presidential primaries of the NPP in the Oti Region with a total vote of 3,591 while his close contender, Mr Agyapong followed with 1,311 votes with 34 rejected ballots.

The two other contestants, Dr Akoto had 36 votes and Mr Addai-Nimoh got 27 votes out of the total valid votes of 4,965 out of 4,999 total votes cast in the region.

From Wa Lydia Darlington Fordjour, reports that over 78 per cent of delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper West Region voted to approve the candidature of the Vice President, Dr Bawumia.

He secured a total of 4,878 votes, comprising 78.49 per cent of a total of 6,215 valid votes cast in Saturday's primaries across the 11 constituencies of the region.

Mr Agyapong amassed 1,084 votes making up 17.44 per cent of the total valid votes with the remaining two candidates, Dr Akoto and Mr Nimo securing 176 and 77 votes respectively.

Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman reporting from Koforidua said that Dr Bawumia won the race with 13,387 votes, followed by Mr Agyapong, who polled 6,794 votes. Mr Addai-Nimoh polled 67 votes and Dr Akoto polled 57 votes. Valid votes cast was 20,305 and rejected votes were 83.

From Sunyani Daniel Dzirasah reports that Vice President Dr Bawumia polled 553 votes to win the Sunyani West Constituency, Mr Agyapong garnered 313 votes while Dr Afriyie Akoto managed 12 votes and Addai-Nimoh had zero

The vice president also won other constituencies in the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions with impressive figures.