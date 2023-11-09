Ghana: 10-Man Medeama Stun Legon Cities

6 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

A 10-man visiting Medeama SC added to the woes of Legon Cities by inflicting a 2-0 defeat on them at the El-Wak Stadium, yesterday.

A goal in each half from defenders Kamaradini Mamudu and Kofi Asmah condemned the Royals to their fourth defeat in nine games.

Medeama SC were the better side from the onset as they pressed for the opener.

Medeama were reduced to 10-men in the 37th minute when Godknows Dzakpasu received a second yellow card for a foul on Joseph Mereku.

The host failed to capitalise on the one man advantage and after 45 minutes of incessant pressure, Medeama got the lead through Mamudu who rose to head home a free kick from Fatawu Hamidu two minutes into time added on.

Back from recess, Medeama SC continued from where they left off in the first half, facing the host boot-for-boot.

Against the run of play, defender Asmah profited from a clearance by defender Nicholas Mensah onto his path to strike home the second goal to put the game beyond Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's boys on 59 minutes.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.