Ghana: 10-Man Medeama Stun Legon Cities

A 10-man visiting Medeama SC added to the woes of Legon Cities by inflicting a 2-0 defeat on them at the El-Wak Stadium, yesterday.

A goal in each half from defenders Kamaradini Mamudu and Kofi Asmah condemned the Royals to their fourth defeat in nine games.

Medeama SC were the better side from the onset as they pressed for the opener.

Medeama were reduced to 10-men in the 37th minute when Godknows Dzakpasu received a second yellow card for a foul on Joseph Mereku.

The host failed to capitalise on the one man advantage and after 45 minutes of incessant pressure, Medeama got the lead through Mamudu who rose to head home a free kick from Fatawu Hamidu two minutes into time added on.

Back from recess, Medeama SC continued from where they left off in the first half, facing the host boot-for-boot.

Against the run of play, defender Asmah profited from a clearance by defender Nicholas Mensah onto his path to strike home the second goal to put the game beyond Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's boys on 59 minutes.