Ghana: Lebanese C'nity Holds Graduate Mini-Seminar for UniMAC-GiJ Lebanese Scholarship Beneficiaries

The Embassy of Lebanon in collaboration with UniMAC-GIJ have held a mini research seminar for some post-graduate students at the university.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Lebanese Ambassador, Maher Kheir, the Dean at the School of Graduate Studies and Research (SoGSAR), Dr Collins Brobbey; senior staff members of the university, members of the Lebanese Community and post-graduate students.

Five beneficiaries, namely Jessica Opoku Achia, Agnes Bekoe Ansah, Emmanuel Badu Annor, Sophia Owusu and Theodore Abiwu Mawutor presented their research thesis exploring interesting subject areas between both countries.

Research topics discussed included a comparative analysis of community journalism, corporate socal responsibility between Lebanon and Ghana among others.

Being the second in the series, the seminar aims at deepening students' interest in the area of research as well as promoting educational co-operation between Lebanon and Ghana.

The Ambassador of Lebanon in Ghana, Mr Kheir while commending the students, challenged them to explore new knowledge.

"While I commend you all on your research about Lebanon and Ghana, I'd like to add that this is just the beginning. This research opens a big window for new horizon," he said.

He explained that the Lebanese Community was happy with the initiative because "Lebanon is a beacon of journalism and media in the Middle East and entire Gulf region."

He noted that cultural co-operation was a key factor in the professonal development of the students and urged them to explore other cultures.

"We believe that the experience has been educative to you all as it exposes you to other cultures. This exposure is significant in your professional development," he added.

Mr Kheir intimated that the results from the seminar was a big boost to the community to continue investing in brilliant Ghanaian students who would contribute to nation building.

"This mini seminar assures that you are on the right path to become brilliant journalists and communication professionals. My office is always open to students who'd like to learn more about Lebanon. We're very committed to contribute to education and cultural development in Ghana," he stated.

On his part, Dr Collins Brobbey lauded the Lebanese Community for their unwavering commitment towards building a rich partnership with the university.

To strengthen relationship to ensure continuity, the two partners signed an agreement to enhance research.

The seminar he said, gave students the opportunity to present their research findings to the academic community and the Lebanese community.

Also, he stressed that the seminar depended on the assurance of the continuity of the scholarship and Lebanon's bilateral ties with Ghana.

A representative of the Lebanese Community, Mr Naaman Ashkar called for further studies by the beneficiaries into historical backgrounds of Lebanon-Ghana relations to help Lebanese understand the psyche of Ghanaians.

That, he said, would significantly improve the quality of relationship between citizens of both countries.

The Lebanese Community Scholarship which was began in 2013 will mark its 10th anniversary later this year with a line up of activities.