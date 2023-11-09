Ghana: Kotoko Lose to Dreams FC At Home

Kumasi Asante Kotoko had a major setback when they lost 0-1 to Dreams FC in their week nine game of the betPawa Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

The first loss at their own backyard left their fans yelling at the playing body to up their game and live up to expectation.

Both teams took off in a swift manner, but the visitors piled pressure, as Kotoko struggled to keep their composure.

Dreams FC almost clinched the opener but Johnson Oppong Owusu watched as his drives in the fourth and 10th minutes were saved by keeper Danlad Ibrahim.

Kotoko shook off the 'dizziness' and came more into the picture but a clever pass to Acquah Peter Amidu in the 23rd minute went off the bar while Kalo Ouattara's header was saved by keeper Gidios Aseako in post for Dreams FC in the 36th minute.

The visitors, succeeding in pinning the hosts in their own half, were awarded a free kick which saw Emmanuel Agyei 'drill' the ball into the far corner of the net in the 39th minute.

Kotoko responded and kept the visitors' goal area boiling with cross after cross in a bid to cancel the lead but all the chances created were wasted by Serge Eric Zeze in the 42nd and 45th minutes to end the half.

Interestingly, referee Musey Robert, and his assistants, Ali Timuah Baah and Mawusi Pascal Sena, failed to return to the pitch to start the second half.

That delayed the restart of the game for over 20 minutes, as officials convinced them to return.

It was not very clear their reason but it was alleged some Kotoko fans attacked them in the dressing room for not awarding a penalty before the break when Acquah Peter Amidu, fell in the box during a melee.

And, when the second half took off, Kotoko pushed men forward and went close to goal as Zeze's shot was saved by the Dreams FC keeper in the 49th minute.

A swift counter-attack by Dreams FC got them closer to increasing the tally but Dede Ishmael's header was parried to corner in the 53rd minute.

In the 70th minute, Steven Desse Mukwala should have cancelled the lead as he raced deep into the box, but feebly shot into the keeper's hands to the chagrin of the few fans.

All efforts by the Reds could not put smile on the faces of their fans as the score line stood same in favour of the visitors.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI