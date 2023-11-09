Ghana: Three Entities Support Flood Victims

Three entities have donated relief items in support of victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

They include ROTARY Ghana, District 9104 of Rotary International, the National Insurance Commission (NIC) in partnership with four other organisations in the insurance sector and staff of the Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

While Rotary presented a GH¢100,000 cheque to the Ghana Red Cross Society in support of victims, the NIC and staff of ECG donated relief items estimated at GH¢200,000 and GH¢60,000 respectively.

The District Governor of Rotary District 9104, David Osei Amankwah, at a presentation ceremony said they decided to channel the gesture through the Red Cross because of its expertise in managing humanitarian issues.

"We have had meetings on the way forward and what we expect the Red Cross to do on our behalf. Indeed we have signed an MoU to that effect so that going forward you will organise the distribution of this support to the victims on our behalf.

You are already on the grounds and we know that you have good information on all that is going on and where the needs are," the District Governor of Rotary District 9104 noted.

The Commissioner of Insurance, Michael K. Andoh, in a remark made on his behalf by the Head of Reinsurance at the NIC, Mrs Esther Armah, said the donation was in partnership with the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG), Chartered Insurance Institution of Ghana (CIIG) and the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme.

Applauding the victims for their resilience in spite of the difficulties they were going through, he said the donation was the widow's mite of players in the insurance industry to support the victims affected by the floods in parts of the Volta Region.

For his part, the General Manager of Accra East Region ECG, Mr Bismark Otoo, said the donation was in line with the company's core values in delivering reliable electricity services and contributing to the broader well-being of society.

"We understand the difficulties and hardships that the flood has brought upon your lives and communities.

ECG stands with you in solidarity and empathy. We recognize the importance of supporting our customers and communities during challenging times, and we are committed to playing our part in your recovery by donating these items," Mr Otoo stated.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed gratitude to the management and staff of ECG for extending support to the affected victims, assuring them that the items donated would be duly distributed.

"You have shown that you are interested in our welfare. We are grateful for exemplifying what humanity means," he said.

The Secretary General of the Red Cross, Solomon Gayoni, said his outfit had been on the ground, taken inventory of the extent of damage and would ensure that those who really deserved assistance got it.

"Our core activity as Ghana Red Cross Society include helping people, especially in times of crisis. We are all aware of the crisis that these vulnerable people are in and for that matter, if you have come to collaborate with the Society to get to give them help to at least alleviate their suffering, I think it is in the right direction," Mr Gayoni said.