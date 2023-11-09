Ghana: Prampram Traditional Area Land Management Committee Unveiled

A committee to supervise land management and administration in the Prampram Traditional Area, in the Greater Accra Region, has been inaugurated.

Sworn into office by a District Magistrate, Mrs Stella Amedogbe, the 48-member committee is expected to ensure that rents, dues, royalties are paid to the rightful owners of the land, by the Customary Land Secretariat.

They include Numo Joseph Lartey; Nene Opey IV; Setse Nii Nartey IV; Setse Lartey Ayiku III; Asafoatse Guantadua IV; Nene Afutu Nartey III; Nene Martey kpongbabla III; Asafoatse Ayiku Tottimeh III; Numo Annor Walker and Nii Ayiku Obleh IV.

They would elect the committee chairman when they have their inaugural meeting.

Speaking at the event, the Coordinator of the Prampram Customary Land Secretariat, Mr Prince Addotey, cautioned estate developers in the area to stop the collection of ground rent from clients.

He said the Land Act mandated only the Secretariat to collect ground rent on behalf of the owners of lands, stressing that any person(s) caught receiving ground rent would be dealt with the accordance of the law.

"This warning goes to all estate developers who take ground rent from clients. We humbly advise them to stop, to ensure peace and unity between them and the owners of the land" Mr Addotey said.

The Paramount Chief of the Prampram Tradional Area, Nene Tetteh Wakah III, expressed gratitude to all the family heads for their commitment that ensures a peaceful inauguration ceremony.

He was optimistic that the establishment of the secretariat, and the committee members would help resolve any land litigations issues, and as well ensure that grounds rents goes to the rightful owners.

He urged them to be committed to their work, and peacefully resolved any internal matters that may erupt during their meetings, so they could achieve the purpose for which the committee was established.

Present were dignitaries including the Divisional Police Commander of Ningo Prampram, Mr Foli Washington, the Director in-charge of Land Administration at the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands, Mr Geoffrey Osafo-Osei, Operations Officer of the Administration of Stool Lands in-charge of Greater Accra Region, Mr Pone Elikem Dovi, and the Paramount Chief of the Prampram Traditional Area, Nene Tetteh Wakah III.