Ghana: Pres Lauds Amputee Team for Para Games Success

The national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, has earned a praise from the government after making the nation proud at the recently held African Paralympic games in Accra.

During a courtesy call on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, government pledged support for the development of para sports in Ghana following the heroics of the team.

Ghana's Black Challenge defeated Morocco 2-1 to win gold and the ultimate trophy at the Accra 2023 Para Games which was held in September.

Receiving the players, management and the President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC), Mr Samson Deen, to the Jubilee House on Thursday to presented the trophy and medals to the president, the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, on behalf of the president said the government will do everything possible to support the development of Para sports in Ghana.

He commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the Local Organising Committee of Accra 2023 for ensuring that Ghana made history by hosting the maiden African Para Games.

The team was also presented with an undisclosed cash reward with a task to the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, to ensure that all bonuses due the team were paid.

He also tasked the Youth and Sports Minister to ensure that adequate preparations were put in place for Team Ghana for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as well as the Africa Cup of Nations for Amputees to be held in Cairo, Egypt, April 19-28, 2024.

Mr Samson Deen thanked the President for the token as well as his commitment to the development and promotion of Para sports in Ghana.

He said management would ensure adequate preparations were put in place to position the team to win more medals at the global stage.