Ghana: Former Pres Mahama Reiterates Commitment to Improving Workers' Welfare

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his commitment to improving upon the livelihoods and welfare of workers if given the nod to lead the country again in the 2024 General Election.

According to Mr Mahama, who is flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he would not dwell in empty slogans and accolades, but formulate policies to alleviate the economic hardship of workers, which according to him was supervised by the current government.

The former President, who was speaking during a meeting with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), in Accra on Tuesday, said "It is important to note that we in the NDC would not be couching propagandist slogans and passing them off as policies. We would focus on substantial government issues to get the job done with realistic policies to impact the country positively."

He said "we would ensure that workers receive fair wages and benefits, treated them with dignity at work and have fair and equal opportunities for training and promotion."

Consequently, former President Mahama said, a 24-hour economy would be initiated whereby incentives would be provided to enable citizens to work day and night.

He noted that "the escalating cost of living driven by hyper-inflation, a collapsing currency and rising prices of essential items, including food, have made live unbearable for millions of Ghanaian households."

Former President Mahama said due to the government's debt restructuring programme, the working class faced the greatest threat to their livelihoods.

He said, in addressing these challenges, the NDC would place an immediate moratorium on all non-concessional borrowing and pursue bilateral and multilateral partners for more concessional financing and grants.

He said additionally, the NDC would execut infrastructural projects that would be self-financing, and not put a burden on public debt, and limit the Central Bank's financing of government.

The former President said the NDC would reduce the size of government, thus the number of ministers and appointees drastically, thereby by reducing corruption.

He said the NDC "would review and eliminate Ex Gracia in its current form and discontinue the payment of utility bills and fuel for government officials."

The former President said he would collaborate with the TUC and ensure that workers inputs were added to the NDC's manifesto, which he described as the People's Manifesto, to serve the interest of workers across the country.

"Collaboration between the TUC and the government is essential to economic growth," he stressed.

The Secretary General of TUC, Dr Yaw Baah, commended the former President for his support for activities of the union, saying workers would be looking forward to more of such engagements.

"We are open to such deliberations that would improve the well-being of workers and Ghanaians as a whole," Dr Baah stated.

The former president was accompanied to the meeting by his running mate for the 2020 General Election, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Chairman of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nkatiah, the Minority Leader, Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, and Mr Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC and other leaders of the party.