Ghana: Alleged MASLOC Financial Loss Case - Psychiatrist Ordered to Testify On Mental Health of Accused

The Financial and Economic Division of the Accra High Court yesterday ordered Dr Stephen Apio, a psychiatrist at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, to testify on the mental health of Daniel Axim, on November 27.

Mr Axim is one of the accused in the case in which Mrs Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) are standing trial for alleged stealing.

Counsel for Axim, Mr Augustines Obour, has told the court presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, a Court of Appeal judge, sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge that his client was unwell.

"It is hereby ordered that Daniel Axim who is said to be under a medical examination or treatment and care of Accra Psychiatric Hospital of Dr Apio of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to be examined and the report filed by November 20, 2023," Justice Asare-Botwe ordered.

The court want the psychiatrist to testify whether Mr Axim is fit to stand trial.The first accused, Mrs Attionu, had absconded and being tried in absentia.

She is currently in the United States of America where she was said to have gone to seek healthcare and never returned.

Mrs Ationu is on trial with Daniel Axim, a former Operations Manager of MASLOC, on 78 counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, stealing, and contravention of the public procurement act, among other charges.

The two have denied any wrong doing and have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecution has accused Mrs Attionu of engaging in illegalities, leading to the alleged stealing and financial loss.

Mrs Attionuis being accused of embezzling GH¢500,000 that was paid by a company, which benefitted from MASLOC support in 2014.

It is also the case of the prosecution that in 2013, following a fire disaster at the Kantamanto Market, Accra, then President John Mahama directed MASLOC to provide assistance of GH¢1.46 million to victims of the disaster, but Mrs Tamakloe allegedly embezzled part of the money.