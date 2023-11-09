Guinea: Announcement On Adapt Initiative in Guinea

document

At the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, President Biden announced the United States would increase political and technical support for democratic transitions through a new African Democratic and Political Transitions (ADAPT) initiative.

We are pleased to announce the U.S. government is advancing the ADAPT initiative to support the people of Guinea in their transition to democratic governance by January 1, 2025. ADAPT resources will provide technical assistance for ongoing efforts to draft a new constitution and prepare for free and fair elections, while also laying the groundwork for more effective and inclusive democratic institutions.

There is consistent and strong popular support for democracy across Africa, and the promotion of democratic principles and practices are fundamental to the African Union's Agenda 2063. The United States is committed to surging support to regional bodies, transition governments, democratic and inclusive political movements, and civil society to advance shared democratic goals. The ADAPT initiative will be expanded to other countries as transition governments take concrete and timely steps to transition to democratic governance.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson