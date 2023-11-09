Sudan: Cardin, McCaul, Meeks, Risch Statement on Attacks on Civilians in Darfur

announcement

Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as well as Representatives Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.), Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued the following statement on the attacks on civilians being carried out in the Darfur region of Sudan.

“We are appalled by the ongoing situation across Sudan, including horrific attacks on civilians in Darfur that bear all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing. Those responsible must be held accountable, as must those who are supplying belligerents with arms and materiel.

“We call on the administration and our partners and allies to consider new approaches and use all tools to escalate pressure on the parties to the conflict to urgently cease hostilities and enable unimpeded humanitarian access. It is critical for the international community to work together to stop a repeat of the genocide that occurred in Sudan 20 years ago.”