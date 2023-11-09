Senegal: Basketball - Alberto Antuna Appointed Senegal Women Head Coach

9 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Senegal has appointed Carlos Alberto Antuna as the new head coach of their Women's basketball national team.

Antuna takes over Senegal job following his resignation as Uganda head coach in October.

He led the Gazelles to the quarters of the FIBA Women's Afrobasket, beating Senegal, DR Congo and Guinea.

Since finishing second behind Nigeria's D'Tigress at the 2023 Women's Afrobasketball Championship, Senegal has been without a coach after the sack of the former head coach Moustapha Gaye.

Announcing Antune's appointment, Senegal Basketball Association technical director

Raoul Toupane said that "there were several foreign and local candidates who applied. but we wanted to choose the best profile."

The Lionesses will play an Olympic qualifying tournament next year in February where they are pooled in the same group with the United States, Nigeria and Belgium.

