Rwanda/Zimbabwe: 2026 Wc Qualifiers - Zimbabwe's Munetsi to Miss Rwanda, Nigeria Ties

Zimbabwe star midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been advised by his French Ligue 1 club Stade Reims to stay out of this month's World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria.

The talented defensive midfielder suffered a broken nose in his club's 1-0 win over Lorient on October 28 and was taken straight to hospital in the 66th minute. The incident saw him miss club's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nantes on Saturday, November 5.

The Stade Reims medical team has asked the player not to get involved in his country's world cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria to spare more time for his broken nose to heal.

Munetsi has established himself as a key player for Zimbabwe and his absence is a big blow for coach Baltemar Brito who will have to do without him ahead of the upcoming qualifying fixtures.

The Warrior has played 10 games for Stade Reims so this season scoring twice and providing three assists.

Zimbabwe will visit Rwanda at Huye Stadium on November 15 before hosting Nigeria at the same venue on November 19.