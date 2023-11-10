South Africa: Kani Honoured By King Charles

Actor John Kani.
10 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

King Charles granted the prestigious Order of the British Empire (OBE) to John Kani, a star in South Africa's cultural history.

The British High Commissioner in Pretoria, Antony Phillipson, announced the award as an "extremely well-deserved" tribute to Kani's illustrious 60-year career as an actor, author, director and playwright.

Kani's rich history, from modest beginnings in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) to the cinematic landscapes of Hollywood -- most notably as King T'Chaka in "Black Panther" -- was acknowledged with this honour.

His artistry in "Kunene and the King" was particularly praised by Phillipson, who recounted the privilege of attending a recent performance.

A grateful Kani said he was "deeply moved" by the international recognition.

