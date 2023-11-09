South Africa: Veteran Actor Dr John Kani Honoured with Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

South African actor, John Kani stars as T’Chaka, and his son, Atandwa Kani, plays a young T’Chaka in the film in flashback scenes.

Veteran actor and playwright Dr John Kani has been bestowed with the prestigious Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his exceptional contribution to drama. The honour was conferred by King Charles III in recognition of Kani's outstanding dedication to the dramatic arts.

"I am deeply moved by this honour," said Kani, who has captivated audiences worldwide with his powerful performances. "I have always been amazed and delighted by how my work has been received by critics and audiences," he added.

Kani's illustrious career spans decades, marked by ground-breaking roles in both stage and screen productions. His breakthrough came in 1975 with his co-written anti-apartheid play 'Sizwe Banzi Is Dead. ' Since then, he has graced the stage with memorable performances in numerous productions, including 'Kunene and the King', The Lion King remake and 'Black Panther. '

In addition to the OBE, Kani has received numerous accolades, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the South African Film and Television Awards and the Order of Ikhamanga Silver for his contributions to the theatre during the struggle for a non-racial, non-sexist, and democratic South Africa.

Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa extended his congratulations to Kani, praising his "outstanding contribution to the arts and culture of South Africa." He said that Kani's work not only entertained and inspired audiences but also played a significant role in shaping South Africa's identity.