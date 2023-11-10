Nigeria: Dino's Candidacy, Golden Opportunity for Kogi - Atiku

Atiku asked the people of Kogi State to guard their votes during the election.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has told the people of Kogi State not to miss the "golden opportunity" the candidacy of Dino Melaye in Saturday's governorship election presents to them.

Atiku said this during the party's final campaign rally in Lokoja, the state capital on Thursday.

"Make sure that we allow you to vote and also allow you to protect your vote. Don't miss this golden opportunity. This is the opportunity that you will use. I hope you will not disappoint me.

"I want to assure you that you have the total and complete support of the leadership of this party," he said.

The former vice president asked the people of the state to vote for the PDP and also to guard their votes, assuring them of the party's support.

Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagun, who presented the party's flag to Mr Melaye and his running mate, Habeebat Deen, said it was watching the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) on the conduct of the election.

"Coming Saturday, I wish you a successful election. And to INEC, we are watching you," Mr Damagun said.

Speaking after receiving the flag, Mr Melaye promised to unite the state, if elected, adding that he would not be governor of any particular ethnic or religious group but all of them.

"Dino Melaye will not be an Okun governor. Dino Melaye will not be an Ebira governor. Dino Melaye will not be an Igala governor," he said.

"Dino Melaye is going to be a governor for Kogi State. I am not going to be a Christian governor. I am not going to be a Muslim governor but I will govern with a seal of God," he said.

He said he was the best, most educated, experienced and exposed candidate of all the 18 candidates in the election.

"Out of the 18 of us looking for the governorship of Kogi State, I am the most educated, I am the most experienced, I am the most exposed. I am also the tallest. I am also telling you, if you draw Ododo on top of Yahaya Bello, I am still taller than both of them," he said.

Among those present at the rally were Aminu Tambuwal and Abdul Ningi, both senators.

Although there are 18 candidates in total, the election appears to be a three-horse race between Mr Melaye, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo, and that of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Ajaka.