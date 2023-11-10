Rwanda: Burundian Star JP Bimeni Jets in Ahead of November 11 Concert

JP Bimeni, also known as Mudibu, one of the biggest exports of Burundian music to Europe, landed in Kigali on Thursday evening where he is expected to perform at Century Park, Nyarutarama, on Saturday.

The classic soul music star, upon arrival, told local media that it's beyond imagination to be able to perform in Kigali for the first time, seeing how far Rwandans have come in the art or creating music.

"This feels like home to me and I'm very happy to land in this city again. I'm looking up to see how Kigalians party and I'm ready to give my best," The soul musician said.

Bimeni further noted that Rwanda's music industry is growing at a fast pace, seeing how many creatives are being born in the country day by day.

Among the artistes who are taking the industry to another level, Bimeni highlighted producer and artist Michael Makembe, Massamba, Mighty Popo and many others, all of whom he plans to meet and interact with during his visit to Rwanda.

The renowned Burundian musician will be performing at Century Park in Nyarutarama on Saturday, November 11, with an entrance fee of Rwf50,000.

The singer born Jean Patrick (JP) Bimeni is a successful recording artist, who just concluded a sold-out European tour.

The year 2019 saw JP doing more than 70 shows all over Europe. His second album with the Black Belts "Give Me Hope" was released in February 2022, on the label Lovemonk.

In December 2021, he returned to Burundi for the first time in 10 years, where he headlined some of the biggest concerts of his life.