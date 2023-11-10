Nigeria: Tinubu Warns Universities Against Arbitrary School Fee Increase

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has cautioned the management of public universities against arbitrary school fee increase.

Speaking on Thursday in Uyo during the combined convocation ceremonies of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the president said arbitrary increases in school fees have negatively impacted on the growth and development of the tertiary education system.

Tinubu who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, said the action was preventing access to tertiary education, especially by indigent youths in the country.