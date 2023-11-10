Nigeria: UNDP Spends $16m to Build 9 Police Barracks in N/East in 4 Years

10 November 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says it has expended $16 million to build nine police barracks in the North East states within the four years it operated in the zone.

It also disclosed that the barracks were fully equipped, even as it rehabilitated the Police Training Centre in Jos, while no fewer than 400 trainers were also trained to train about 20,000 trainees in the Police Force.

Resident Representative of UNDP, Muhammed Yahaya revealed this in Abuja yesterday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Police Affairs when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister, Ibrahim Gaidam.

Yahaya stated that they invested such a huge amount of money for police in the region because they were pleased by the commitment of the federal government towards police reform.

According to him, the UNDP remains committed to supporting FG's efforts through partnership with the German Foreign Office.

"This partnership with the Ministry of Police Affairs is a significant stride towards elevating policing standards, supporting greater accountability and fostering deeper collaboration for effective policing," the official said.

Responding, Gaidam reiterated that the UNDP's project on police reform aligns perfectly with the objectives of the ministry and they are determined to work hand-in-hand with the United Nations to achieve shared goals.

He said, "The UNDP's support in this endeavour has been instrumental and we are grateful for the technical expertise and resources that have been extended to us. The visit of the UNDP team has provided us with valuable insights into the work that has been accomplished so far.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.