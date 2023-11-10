Nigeria: Govt Faults Obi's Claim On Supplementary Budget

10 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said there was nothing insensitive about the 2023 supplementary budget signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday.

Rather, he said the budget was a bold and pragmatic response to the pressing and economic challenges currently facing Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, had described the federal government's inclusion of controversial provisions in the budget, such as N5billion for presidential tacht and NI.5 billion for office of the first lady, as insensitive.

But the minister urged the Labour Party candidate to take time and effort to acquaint himself with the details of the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget, which includes allocations for essential sectors: security, agriculture and food security, works and housing, wage increase for workers, student loan scheme and social safety nets, among others, to strengthen the country's economic foundations and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

"The broad provisions in the supplementary budget are reflections of President Tinubu's strong desire and eagerness to support the vital functions of government, address urgent security needs, and fast-track the country's recovery process from the economic impact occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy," the minister said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.