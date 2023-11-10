Ghana: 8 Re-Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Money Belonging to Cecilia Dapaah

9 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Eight persons who allegedly stole $1 million and €300,000 belonging to the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, have been re-arrested.

Consequently, the trial at the Accra Circuit Court has ended because the court struck out all the charges preferred against them by the state.

They are currently in police custody and would appear again on November 20.

The accused, Patience Botwe, the former maid of the former minister and seven others were discharged of all charges and immediately arrested.

Ms Botwe is standing with Sarah Agyei, 30, unemployed, Benjamin Sowah, 29, plumber, Malik Dauda, 34, unemployed, Christiana Achab, a trader, Job Pomary, a mechanic, and YahayaSumaila, Excavator operator.

The eighth accused is currently at large.

The state filed 14 charges against the accused at the Accra Circuit Court, but amended it to

31 charges, including five counts of conspiracy, six counts of stealing, nine counts of dishonestly receiving and 11 counts of money laundering.

The accused would now be tried at the High Court l, Accra.

In July 2023, the Chronicle Newspaper reported that two domestic helps of the former minister had been dragged to court for allegedly stealing $1 million, 300,000 euros, several millions of cedis and personal effects of the former minister and her husband valued at thousands of Ghana cedis and dollars.

The two, 18-year-old MsBotwe, and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, allegedly stole the money and personal effects of the couple, between July and October 2022.

Both have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

The former minister resigned from her position after a public uproar.

The OSP commenced an investigation in July 2023 in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items involving Ms Dapaah. She was arrested by the OSP and was granted bail.

When OSP officials searched the home of MsDapaah, they found $590,000 and GH¢2.730,000 in cash at her apartment.

The OSP seized these substantial cash sums as crucial evidence to support the ongoing investigation and also froze seven bank accounts, belonging to the former minister

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.