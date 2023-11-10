Ghana: 8 Re-Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Money Belonging to Cecilia Dapaah

Eight persons who allegedly stole $1 million and €300,000 belonging to the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, have been re-arrested.

Consequently, the trial at the Accra Circuit Court has ended because the court struck out all the charges preferred against them by the state.

They are currently in police custody and would appear again on November 20.

The accused, Patience Botwe, the former maid of the former minister and seven others were discharged of all charges and immediately arrested.

Ms Botwe is standing with Sarah Agyei, 30, unemployed, Benjamin Sowah, 29, plumber, Malik Dauda, 34, unemployed, Christiana Achab, a trader, Job Pomary, a mechanic, and YahayaSumaila, Excavator operator.

The eighth accused is currently at large.

The state filed 14 charges against the accused at the Accra Circuit Court, but amended it to

31 charges, including five counts of conspiracy, six counts of stealing, nine counts of dishonestly receiving and 11 counts of money laundering.

The accused would now be tried at the High Court l, Accra.

In July 2023, the Chronicle Newspaper reported that two domestic helps of the former minister had been dragged to court for allegedly stealing $1 million, 300,000 euros, several millions of cedis and personal effects of the former minister and her husband valued at thousands of Ghana cedis and dollars.

The two, 18-year-old MsBotwe, and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, allegedly stole the money and personal effects of the couple, between July and October 2022.

Both have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

The former minister resigned from her position after a public uproar.

The OSP commenced an investigation in July 2023 in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items involving Ms Dapaah. She was arrested by the OSP and was granted bail.

When OSP officials searched the home of MsDapaah, they found $590,000 and GH¢2.730,000 in cash at her apartment.

The OSP seized these substantial cash sums as crucial evidence to support the ongoing investigation and also froze seven bank accounts, belonging to the former minister