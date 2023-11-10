Nigeria: ICPC Urges Leaders to Shun Corruption, Embrace Integrity

ICPC says the future of any country depends on the type of leaders it has at all levels.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged leaders in the country to shun every act of corruption and embrace integrity and uprightness in all their activities.

The spokesperson for the commission, Azuka Ogugua, made the call at the 2023 'Do The Right Thing Summit' in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day summit is tagged, 'Being the Right Leader.'

Mrs Ogugua said the future of any country depended on the type of leaders it had at all levels from the federal, state and local government areas as well as in schools and offices.

According to her, the right leader is necessary to bring about the actualisation of the dreams and aspirations of the masses.

"The commission wishes to use this opportunity to call on all leaders in the country to shun every act of corruption or compromise and embrace integrity and uprightness in all their activities.

"This will manifest as they follow the rules, give room to others to hold them accountable, and make their work transparent," she said.

Mrs Ogugua said the commission was working with schools and youth groups to groom leaders who will do the right thing at all times.

She said the commission hoped for a society that was free from all forms of corruption and corrupt practices.

The spokesperson encouraged all civil society organisations working in the area of anti-corruption and good governance to register with the commission for effective collaboration.

Earlier in his remarks, the convener of the summit, Michael Nwadiora, stressed the need for Nigerians to work together for a just society irrespective of the diversity in the country.

He added, "We stand united in our commitment to catalyse positive change and pave the way for a future defined by equity, empathy, and empowerment.

"Our diversity is not merely a source of strength, but a treasure trove of perspectives that can guide us toward innovative solutions to the most pressing issues of our time.

"The challenges we confront may seem daunting, but history has shown that when we stand together with unwavering determination, the seemingly impossible becomes achievable," he said.

The convener said that the summit was a testament to their commitment to creating a better future.

He said that it will future experts, thought leaders and change-makers from various fields to engage in meaningful conversations and inspire change.

"Throughout this event, we will tackle complex issues, exchange innovative solutions, and forge collaborations that can help us navigate the challenges of our time.

"Our collective wisdom and determination can lead to a world where doing the right thing is not just a slogan but a way of life," he said.

He urged all Nigerians to be the right leaders Nigeria desires saying that a national change begins with every individual.

In his remarks, David Akoji, the director Special Duties, National Orientation Agency, lauded the the convener for organising the summit.

Mr Akoji said the task of attitudinal change, of imbibing ethics and values as contained in the Constitution is not something that could be achieved by just one agency of government.

He commended the convener of the summit saying that it was a signal that citizens were beginning to participate in national orientation.

Mr Akoji also called on the government and persons in authority to live up to expectations by ensuring they do the right thing always.

A participant at the summit, Mary Ukpai, the Head Girl of Government Secondary School, Apo Resettlement, Abuja, stressed the need to use education as a tool for behavioural change.

Miss Ukpai said that many people lack the ability to do the right thing largely due to ignorance stemming from the standard of education in Nigeria.

Miss Ukpai, therefore, called for improved investment in education as it is essential for a change in attitude for a better country.