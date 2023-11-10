Ghana: Nyantakyi Wants to Win World Title for Asantehene

Ghanaian boxing featherweight prospect, Stanley Nyantakyi, recorded a first round stoppage against Billy Quaye in their featherweight contest on the Imax Pro Boxing League pairing over the weekend.

The win improved the stylish yet aggressive Nyantakyi to 6-1 with four of the wins coming by way of knockouts to build an impressive resumé ahead of a career he believed would take him to the international stage.

Nicknamed 'The Ashanti Warrior' for hailing from the Garden City of Ghana, Kumasi in the Ashanti region, Nyantakyi is calling out all top featherweights not only in Ghana and Africa but the world stage.

The young promising boxer show intent right from the sound of the bell, cornered his opponent who he gave little breathing space to organise himself.

Quaye attempted to create some space for himself but Nyantakyi was in no mood to grant that; combining some effective punches to stop him (Quaye).

"My focus is not Ghana or Africa. I want to make a mark on the world stage. I want to win a world title and present it to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II," the Bronx Boxing Gym trainee declared after the fight.

Managed by Osebor Boxing Management owned by Mr Gordon Frimpong, aka Osebor, and trained by Lawrence Carl Lokko, Nyantakyi, at 22 years, is definitely in good hands and can only get better.

The boxer, however, believes his rise to the top would reach in a large extent depending on his hardwork, discipline and dedication as well as the support he garners from the fans.

Consequently, he has appealed to boxing fans in the country to support him with prayers in order to help him bring the world title home one day.