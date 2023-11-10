Ghana: 14 Accused Acted Together to Murder Major Mahama - A-G Tells Jury

The Attorney-General (A-G) yesterday said that 14 persons brought before the Accra High Court in connection with the death of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, acted together with a common purpose to murder the soldier.

Mrs Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney, told the seven-member jury, that accused could not say attacking Major Mahama with guns, stones, cement blocks and sticks was not an intention to kill him.

Both the defence and prosecutors completed cross examination, evidence in chief and tendering of documents.

The 14, including the Assembly Member of Denkyira Obuasi, William Baah, are standing trial in connection with the death of the military officer.

Others are Bernard Asamoah, aka Daddy; Kofi Nyarko, aka Abortion; Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi and Michael Anim.

The rest are Bismark Donkor, John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismark Abanga and Kwadwo Anim.

They have all pleaded not guilty to murder, abetment to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The facts, as presented by the prosecution, were that Major Mahama was the commander of a military detachment stationed at Diaso, in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region, to check illegal mining activities.

However, at 8 am, on May 29, 2017, Major Mahama, wearing civilian clothes but with his sidearm, left his detachment base for a 20-kilometre jogging.

The prosecution said at 9:25 am, on the fateful day, the military officer got to the outskirts of Denkyira Obuasi where a number of women were selling foodstuffs by the roadside.

He stopped to interact with the women and even bought some snails, which he left in their custody to be collected on his return from jogging.

The court heard that while Major Mahama, officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, was taking out money from his pocket to pay for the snails, the woman from whom he had bought the snails and a few others saw his sidearm tucked to his waist.

Soon after he left, one of the women telephoned the Assembly Member for Denkyira Obuasi to report what they had seen, the prosecution said.

"Without verifying the information, the Assembly Member mobilised accused persons and others, some now at large, to attack the military officer," the court heard.

The prosecution said that the mob met Major Mahama near the Denkyira Obuasi cemetery and without giving him the opportunity to explain and identify himself, they "attacked him with implements such as clubs, cement blocks and machetes, killed him and burnt a portion of his body."