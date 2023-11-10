Ghana: PiAC Gets First Female Chairperson

An Expert in Rural Energy Systems and a Development Consultant, Emerita Professor Elizabeth Ardayfio-Schandorf has been elected as the first female chairperson of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC).

She was elected by members of the reconstituted Committee at a meeting last Tuesday to take over from Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong, whose tenure of office has ended.

A statement issued by PIAC in Accra on Tuesdays said the Omanhene of the Breman Asikuma Traditional Area in the Central Region, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buady WIII, has also been elected as Vice Chairperson of PIAC.

Both have a one-year tenure to lead PIAC, the oversight body with responsibility for the prudent management and use of Ghana's petroleum revenues.

In a remarks, Emerita Professor Ardayfio-Schandorf expressed gratitude to the Committee for the confidence reposed in her.

She urged members to collaborate and work as a team to help fulfil the mandate of PIAC, which is to ensure the efficient and prudent management and use of petroleum revenues.

She also used the occasion to pay glowing tribute to the immediate past members of the committee for their role in fulfilling the mandate of PIAC.

Emerita Professor Elizabeth Ardayfio-Schandorf has a distinguished academic career and is a trail blazer in many fields. Her interests and engagements started in the early 1970s and have been nurtured over five decades through teaching, research, mentoring, consulting services and community outreach programmes. She is a

Geographer, an Environmental Advisor and Expert in Rural Energy Systems and a Development Consultant.

She also has passion for Family and Gender Research/Analysis. Women's Empowerment and Advocacy

For his part, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu, enstooled as Paramount chief in 2009 and also the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, is a past student of St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi where he obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He holds an Executive MBA from the University of Ghana Business School and a Diploma in Chieftaincy from the Otumfuo Centre for Traditional Leadership at the University of Professional

Studies Accra (UPSA).

Qdeefue has a strong engineering and business management experience, and alsehas the ability to build shared vision and lead tears of professionals to new levels of success in a highly competitive environment

He has over 11 years of chieftaincy experience with proven delivery of unity, peace and progress in his traditional area.