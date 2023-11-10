Ghana: An Exclusive Interview On NPP Presidential Primaries - Vice President Dr Bawumia's Election Expected

interview

The founder of the Movement for Change and an independent presidential candidate for the 2024 general election, Mr Alan Kyerematen shared his views on the just-ended NPP Presidential Primaries that saw the election of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the new presidential candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Q&A session, exclusively with the Ghanaian Times saw the former Trade and Industry Minister sharing his views on the just-ended primaries particularly, his perspective on the selection of Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Below is full details of the Q & A session between the Ghanaian Times and Mr Alan Kyerematen.

Q. H.E. the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been elected as the flagbearer of the NPP. Are you surprised or was it expected?

A. The selection of Alhaji Bawumia is not a surprise to any political watcher. It is the widely anticipated outcome and therefore, it is no news. I have been saying all along that the electoral process had been skewed in a particular direction. That is what we saw on Saturday.

Q: What about the margin of victory? Surely, 60 per cent is a clear indicator?

A: If it is an indication of favour or popularity in the party, then the huge gap between the widely publicised expected margin of not less than 80 per cent and the actual tally of 60 per cent appears to indicate otherwise. Mr Kennedy Agyapong's strong showing, even in areas where he lost, points to the likelihood that the chosen candidate lacks broad and natural appeal.

Moreover, it is clear from the results that voters responded to Ken's call to Alan supporters to vote for him, which also shows Alan's continuing relevance amongst the rank and file of the NPP. For example, the two regions of Volta and Central, in which Alan, without a doubt, is recognized as the powerhouse, voted overwhelmingly for Ken.

Q: Surely, this is an indication that NPP can break the eight?

A. Well, the emerging chorus and narrative from the party and its flagbearer of 'unity' to break the eight, has very little relevance to the loud public demand for a new leadership that can respond to the challenges of our time. These are persistent everyday concerns around the economy, job creation, integrity, and transformation to another level. So for me, the matter is settled. My record both within government and the private sector provides a better response for the type of leadership that the country needs at this critical time.

Q: So how do you rate your chances against other presidential candidates?

A: Without necessarily pre-empting the emergence of any other presidential candidates, it does seem that the figures that will dominate the ballot paper in December 2024 will be Alan, Mahama, and Bawumia. If this eventually materialises, then one can reasonably predict that Alan Kyerematen will win and become the first independent candidate to be elected President of the Republic of Ghana.

Q: You sound very confident of a win. But historically, we know independent candidates do not do so well compared to the candidates of NPP and NDC?

A. Ultimately, the 2024 Presidential Election is about leadership. It will be a test of individual leadership credentials. The election will not be about party. Leaders produced by party delegate decisions need to persuade voters that they have the capacity to provide a leadership that will break Ghana out of the over 30-year cycle of rotating NDC and NPP in the 4th Republic.

Voters are demanding a new kind of leadership that will impact and transform their lives in a sustainable way. The duopoly, as I choose to call the two parties, has not succeeded in delivering transformational impact for the benefit of voters. With the visionary Great Transformational Plan (GTP), backed by exceptional integrity, strong competencies in providing workable solutions and an orientation for action, Alan will be by far the best candidate voters will prefer.

Mr Kyerematen, thank you very much for your time and good luck.