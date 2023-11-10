Ghana: Rainstorm Rips Off Roof of Frukan E/A Primary School... Students Study in the Open

Lingbinsi — Students of Frukan E/A Primary School in Lingbinsi in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region are studying under scorching sun due to lack of classrooms.

A rainstorm about eight months ago ripped off the roofing of the six-unit classroom of the school, and since then the classrooms have not been repaired.

Due to the heavy nature of the rainstorm, part of the school building of the Frukan E/A Primary School collapsed.

When the Ghanaian Times, visited the school, the reporter observed that roofing of the six-unit classroom block had been totally ripped off.

The Head Teacher of Frukan E/ A Primary School, Mr Dawuda Iddrisu speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said the destruction of the school building was affecting effective teaching and learning.

He said the attention of the government had been drawn to the problem facing the school through the East Mamprusi Municipal Office of the Ghana Education Service, but nothing had been done yet.

He said the dilapidated nature of the school had forced many parents to send their children to different schools in the area.

Mr Iddrisu explained that the management of the school had no option but to let the children to study in the sun, than close down the school due to lack of classroom block.

He said whenever the clouds were formed, the children were asked to go home, adding the destruction of the school's classroom block by rainstorm was an annual occurrence.

"Parents come to me every day and ask if there is a headway and when I tell them I have not received any information from the authorities, they threaten to take their wards out of the school," he said.

"The children complain a lot due to the heat and they sometimes compelled the children to change their sitting positions. The heat in the area would soon get worse due to the imminent harmattan," Mr Iddrisu stated.

The Head Teacher stated that the enrollment in the school is about 558 students and as of now "our enrollment has reduce because of the nature of the school building."

Mr Iddrisu appealed to non-governmental organisations, the philanthropist, individuals and natives of the community to help fix the destroyed classroom blocks.

He also appealed to the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Hajia Alimah Mahama, former Member of Parliament to come to the aid of the school.

Mr Adam Kabiru, the Assembly Man for Lengbinsi Electoral Area said many appeals had been made to the assembly and other agencies, but yet to receive response from them.

He said the children were really suffering and they needed support of every member of the community to put the school back to its shape for academic work to run smoothly and effectively.