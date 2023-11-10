Ghana: Residents Lament Insecurity in Ngleshie Amanfrom ...Appeal to IGP to Intervene

Residents of Ngleshie Amanfro, in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to as a matter of urgency ensure an increase in police patrol in the area, to curb attacks by criminals.

They claim activities of lawbreakers kept increasing in the area making it unsafe for the people to go about their socio-economic activities.

The residence in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, said the security situation in Ngleshie Amanfrom, near Kasoa, was bad, and called on the IGP to ensure that sanity prevailed in the area.

Mr Edusie Bernard, a trader, who resides at Official Town said thieves broke into his shop twice, and made away goods on two occasions, this year.

He said if the police become more visible in the area, especially at night, crime rate will be reduced drastically.

A fish monger, and resident of Amanfrom Top Town, Mrs Theodora Antwi, said she has been robbed more than three times last year and this year, citing that she was attacked by armed robbers while on her way to buy fresh fish at the Galilea Market.

Reports to the police, she said never yielded any results "because they will not even follow you to the crime scene or even make efforts to make you feel they care about the problem."

Mrs Antwi said "all the police did was to take statements and it ends there. I believe this is what makes the criminals feel more powerful and encouraged to commit worst crime."

She lamented that she was still paying GH¢2000 loan, which was stolen by the armed robbers about three months ago.

To avoid being attacked by armed robbers, Mrs Antwi said one must ensure to set off from home after 5:45am or 6am.

She also blamed the situation on the high number of "Ghettos" which have sprung up in Kasoa, alleging that the police seem to have lost the fight against drug peddlers in the area.

Another concerned resident, Maame Adwoa Adjei, stated that the security situation in Ngleshie Amanfrom called on the police to intensify efforts to ensure law and order.

She said market women living within the Galilea-Kasoa area, decided to move in groups at dawn, to avoid any attacks by criminals, while waiting to board commercial vehicles heading towards Accra Central and the Makola markets.

"People are getting harmed just because they decided to leave home to work and earn a living. This should not be the case. We are living in fear each day.

"It is either you are attacked on your way to work or thieves break into your home in your absence... We really need help. The police in Kasoa seem helpless," she bemoaned.

When contacted, personnel at the Kasoa District Police Command refused to comment on the security situation in the area.

Also, efforts to reach the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh, proved futile as calls by the reporter to a phone number purported to be his did not go through