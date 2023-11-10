Ghana: Nat'l Security, Health Ministers Summoned Before Parliament Thursday

The Ministers of National Security and Health, Albert Kan Dapaah and Kwaku Agyeman-Manu are to appear in Parliament on Thursday to answer questions pertaining to developments in their respective sectors.

Their imminence attendance upon Parliament would be in line with an order issued by the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, for the two to brief Parliament on the alleged military brutality in Garu and the closure of the Renal Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The MP for Garu, Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, made an application to the speaker for the national security minister to be summoned before the House to brief it on the alleged brutality of residents of Garu, Tempane and some adjoining communities.

He had stated that the violence visited on his constituents was without a just cause.

In his view, the alleged brutality was an "unacceptable violation of our citizens' rights" and demanded an immediate government intervention and Parliament probe into the matter.

Upholding the demand by the MP, the Second Deputy Speaker said more clarity would come to bare on the matter if the minister briefed the House.

"Probably, what we are hearing is different from what the minister has as his brief (in relation to what happened in Garu).

"So the minister is hereby invited to come and brief the House and afterwards if there's the need to refer him to a Committee that could subsequently be set, we do so," Mr Amoako said when he summoned the National Security Minister last Wednesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Thursday, Mr Amoako granted a request by the Ranking member on the Health Committee and MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, for the Health Minister to brief the House on developments at the Renal Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The unit had been under lock and key since May this year forcing renal patients to seek treatment at private facilities at exorbitant fees.

In a statement on the floor of Parliament on Friday, Mr Akandoh said the unit needed to be reopened to prevent further deaths of renal patients.

"The reopening of the outpatient department cannot continue to be in abeyance, and even more distressing is the statement from the Renal Patients Association that since the closure of the outpatient department of the renal unit in May, more than 19 of its members have died.

"The tragic loss of life emphasizes the urgency of the matter and the necessity for immediate intervention," Mr Akandoh argued.

"The Minister for Health is to appear before us on Thursday, November 9, to come and brief us on the closure of the Renal Unit outpatient department and the upsurge of kidney-related problems in Ghana.

"He should also come and tell us if the NHIS issue can also be captured in relation to kidney treatment," the second deputy speaker directed.